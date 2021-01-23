Man arrested after woman's body found in Buckingham

Police in Gatineau, Que., have arrested a man after a woman's body was found in the city's Buckingham sector Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 190 rue Pigeon at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious woman, the Gatineau Police Service said in a media release.

Police said when they arrived on scene, it was obvious the woman could not be resuscitated.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene, police said, but as of late Saturday afternoon had not been charged.

The woman was in her 70s, police said. Her name has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the suspicious death.