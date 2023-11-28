2 men injured, 1 arrested after alleged armed assault in Gatineau: police

The Gatineau Police Service arrested one man after two others were injured following an alleged armed assault on Monday.

Officers were called to the near corner of Boulevard du Casino and Boulevard de la Carrière where they found a man in his 40s who appeared to have been shot, according to a police news release in French.

The shooting happened at around 4:45 p.m. somewhere on Eddy Street — which is some distance from the intersection where the man was found — and is believed to be a "targeted" incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Another man, in his 50s, was also slightly injured, although the police release did not clarify how.

Police quickly arrested a man in his 30s, though no other details, including any charges, were released.

The following roads are closed due to the investigation: