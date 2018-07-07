Skip to Main Content
Man attacked with knife and pepper spray in Gatineau

Man attacked with knife and pepper spray in Gatineau

Five people attacked a man with a knife and pepper spray on Friday night in Gatineau, Que.

The man was taken to hospital but refused to press charges

CBC News ·
Gatineau police said they found the man with a minor injury to one of his arms. (Radio-Canada)

Five people attacked a man with a knife and pepper spray on Friday night in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police said they received an emergency call around 10:20 p.m. to 176 Brian St., near Maloney Boulevard East.

The victim suffered a minor injury to one of his arms. He was taken to hospital but refused to press charges.

The police said the incident was likely retaliatory in nature.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us