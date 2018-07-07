Man attacked with knife and pepper spray in Gatineau
Five people attacked a man with a knife and pepper spray on Friday night in Gatineau, Que.
The man was taken to hospital but refused to press charges
Gatineau police said they received an emergency call around 10:20 p.m. to 176 Brian St., near Maloney Boulevard East.
The victim suffered a minor injury to one of his arms. He was taken to hospital but refused to press charges.
The police said the incident was likely retaliatory in nature.