Four rescued from fire near Gatineau pediatric centre

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped on the roof of a burning building after a fire broke out on rue Notre Dame early Saturday morning, Gatineau police say.

No one was injured, though it took 46 firefighters several hours to contain the fire, which began shortly after 4 a.m.

According to photos taken at the scene, the fire broke out near the Gatineau Social Pediatric Centre and a neighbouring business called Café Renaissance.

Now, staff at the clinic say the damage may compromise the level of care they can provide. Both businesses are located on rue Notre Dame near Lac Beauchamp.

"If there is smoke and water, it is clear that we will not be able to do a clinic next week. We will have to relocate," said clinical director Dr. Anne-Marie Bureau.

Bureau said she has been unable to see inside the centre on rue Notre Dame as firefighters are still securing the area.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.