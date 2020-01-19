2 stabbed at Gatineau party

Gatineau police say two people were stabbed during a house party Saturday night.

Police were called to a house on Saint-Arthur Street, near La Baie park, shortly after 11 p.m.

Two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were later taken to hospital.

Police said several people fled when officers arrived, but they were later tracked down by the canine unit and are being questioned by investigators.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, no charges had been laid.