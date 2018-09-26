Gatineau Park returning to normal after storm

Most of Gatineau Park is open again after a tornado tore through the region Friday.

The park was temporarily closed after Friday's severe weather damaged trails and pathways, mostly in its southern section.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, all but a few areas were in good enough shape to welcome visitors, the National Capital Commission said.

Wolf Trail and the trail from Meech Lake to the Carbide Wilson Ruins are still closed, as is the Meech Lake boat launch.

Parking lots around Meech Lake — P11, P12, P13 — remain closed as well.

The park's Gatineau, Champlain and Fortune parkways are open, and both the visitors' centre and Mackenzie King Estate are back to regular hours.

The NCC is asking visitors to be careful around any machinery staff are still using to finish clearing trails and parkways.

In Ottawa, part of Trail 27 at Bruce Pit is closed because of "numerous dangerous trees," but the area closer to the parking lot is open.