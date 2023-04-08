Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Gatineau Park 'a dangerous place' after storm, visitors urged to stay off trails

The sprawling park in western Quebec was hit hard by Wednesday's ice storm. Trails and parking lots are closed until further notice, and the park itself faces weeks of cleanup.

Trails, parking lots closed until further notice, weeks of cleanup ahead

Celeste Decaire · CBC News ·
People walk through a forest on a snow-covered path.
People walk in Gatineau Park near Chelsea, Que., in 2021. The National Capital Commission says people should stay off the park's trails due to heavy damage from this week's ice storm. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau Park took a hit during Wednesday's major ice storm and is left facing what the National Capital Commission says will be weeks' worth of cleanup.

Trails are scattered with fallen branches and damaged trees, said Alain D'Entremont, senior manager for visitor services at Gatineau Park, on Friday.

Hiking or walking the trails is off-limits right now, as is use of the parking lots. 

"It's a dangerous place to venture," said D'Entremont. 

After days of clearing efforts, the NCC has been able to open the parkway network on the south side for one last weekend of cross-country skiing, D'Entremont said.

"These wide roads are groomed for cross-country skiing, so these parkways will be available," he said. "But all of the trails that are in the woods, all the smaller trails, will stay closed."

Most of the cleanup is being done on snowmobiles right now, D'Entremont said. But with roughly a metre of snow still covering the park, that could be an issue with double-digit weather in next week's forecast.

"It will become more difficult to go in by Ski-Doos [but the ground will also be] too soft, for instance, for pickup trucks."

The NCC is urging people not to use the trails until it's safe to do so, adding that they shouldn't attempt clearing the pathways themselves.

A man in a hat and a yellow vest.
Pierre Guénard, mayor of Chelsea, Que., is interviewed on April 7, 2023, two days after a powerful ice storm hit western Quebec. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Widespread damage, outages

The park's neighbours also experienced quite a bit of damage from Wednesday's storm, which has left tens of thousands of people in Ontario and Quebec without power.

Pierre Guénard, mayor of Chelsea, Que., said crews were out all night Wednesday into Thursday morning clearing trees and branches from local roads.

"Witnessing that on our own roads, I just can't imagine [what it's like] with all the trails of the Gatineau Park. It must be terrible," he said.

But his concerns stretch beyond the cleanup efforts: as of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of Quebecers were still without power due to the ice storm, including Guénard himself.

"There wasn't as much damage as the derecho, but you can see how much damage it's done on the Hydro-Québec system," Guénard said.

On its website, Hydro-Québec wrote that they're "doing everything we can to restore electricity service as quickly as possible."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Celeste Decaire

CBC Reporter

Celeste Decaire is a reporter with CBC Ottawa. She can be reached at celeste.decaire@cbc.ca and on her Twitter account @celestedecaire.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now