NCC considering overnight closures of Gatineau Park parkways

Driving through Gatineau Park could come with a curfew in future, as the National Capital Commission considers closing down the parkways at night.

The NCC launched a survey on Tuesday to consult the public on a number of ideas, including closing the parkways overnight, possible changes to Camp Fortune and putting some restrictions on large events in the park.

The survey is part of the work the NCC is doing to update the park's master plan.

Christie Spence, director of Québec urban lands and Gatineau Park with the NCC, said they believe the overnight closure might help address some problems they have had.

"In particular this last year, there have been serious incidents involving crashes, speed and we have had feedback from a lot of people that speed is an issue," she said.

In May, a man and woman in their early 20s died when their car crashed into trees along the Champlain Parkway near the Huron Lookout.

Spence said they have already had some consultation on the issue and most people so far have been receptive of the change.

"We have had issues with vandalism. We have had issues with partying and littering that happen after hours, so we are hoping that would address some of those issues."

Details like exactly when the parkway would close and re-open would have to be figured out if the policy goes ahead, Spence said.

Change to events

Another issue the survey mentions is the number of events held in the park each year. Spence said they want to hear from the public about what events fit best within the park.

"We can see a future in the near term where we are going to have too many requests," she said.

The events the park hosts now can often necessitate road closures and Spence said that can mean some parts of the park are off limits to people who need a car to get through the park.

"We are here for everybody so we want to make it available to all Canadians," she said. "We want to make sure we are not cutting off access to certain people."

The Champlain Lookout is one of the spots Spence worries becomes hard to access when parkways are shut down for major events. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Camp Fortune

The survey also asks for opinions on Camp Fortune. The ski hill has a long-term lease, but Spence said they have some ideas on how to tie into the park more closely.

The NCC's goal for most of the park is to keep it as natural as possible, but Camp Fortune is set aside for more high-intensity uses, she said. The NCC envisions it possibly becoming more of a place for races and other events.

Camp Fortune also has an aerial park and ziplines. With climate change, ski season may not be as long as it once was, she said.

"Camp Fortune is looking themselves at ways to guarantee their revenues year round," she said.

The survey is available on the NCC's website and will remain open until Dec. 10. The complete master plan for Gatineau Park is expected sometime in 2019.