Gatineau Park closes roads due to cold snap
Temperatures expected to drop below zero overnight
The parkways in Gatineau Park have been closed Wednesday evening due to a sudden drop in temperatures in the capital region.
The mercury is expected to drop below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The high for Thursday is forecasted at 4 C.
The Gatineau, Champlain, Fortune Lake and Philippe Lake Parkways are all closed until further notice.
CLOSED | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a> Parkways until further notice due to temperature drop and risk of frozen/icy roads:<br><br> 🚧 Gatineau<br> 🚧 Champlain<br> 🚧 Fortune Lake<br> 🚧 Philippe Lake<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://t.co/K89hm8Vbmy">pic.twitter.com/K89hm8Vbmy</a>—@NCC_GatPark