Gatineau Park closes roads due to cold snap
New

The parkways in Gatineau Park have been closed Wednesday evening due to a sudden drop in temperatures in the region.

Temperatures expected to drop below zero overnight

CBC News ·
Roads in Gatineau Park have been closed due to a cold snap. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The mercury is expected to drop below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The high for Thursday is forecasted at 4 C.

The Gatineau, Champlain, Fortune Lake and Philippe Lake Parkways are all closed until further notice.

