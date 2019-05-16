Gatineau Park, Rideau Canal locks open for the season today

Good news, nature lovers: both Gatineau Park and the Rideau Canal lockstations open today.

The National Capital Commission says all Gatineau Park parkways and all camping sites — including ready-to-camp units at Lac Philippe — will be open, as will the Mackenzie King Estate.

But there are restrictions.

While the Gatineau, Champlain, and Lac Fortune parkways will be open to motorists during the day, they will close about 30 minutes after sunset and remain closed until 8 a.m. the next morning.

The closures are part of a pilot project to protect the park.

Boats are lined up in the Ottawa River waiting to enter the Rideau Canal. Parks Canada is opening the waterway as the 2019 navigational season gets underway. (CBC)

Canal opens at 9 a.m.

The Rideau Canal also opens this morning to boat traffic.

Parks Canada says all lockstations will be able to receive boaters as of 9 a.m.

The agency is warning canal users, however, to still be careful due to high levels and fast flowing water.