Gatineau Park parkways closed to vehicles starting Sunday

After a busy autumn, Gatineau Park's parkways are getting ready to close to vehicles for the season.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, only cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the Champlain, Gatineau, Lac Fortune and Lac Philippe parkways, according to the National Capital Commission.

It's also the last weekend for the free shuttle bus between the park and downtown Ottawa-Gatineau, and for the Parkbus pilot project to Lac Philippe.

The NCC typically closes the roads at the end of October to prepare for winter's arrival. The roads aren't maintained with salt or sand because the area is environmentally sensitive, the NCC says.

Instead, they're turned into cross-country ski trails over the winter, and usually re-open to vehicles in early May.

There are two exceptions: roads to the Luskville Falls will stay open during the daytime only, while the Lac La Pêche area has been closed since Thanksgiving weekend.

The Huron and Champlain lookouts are getting some maintenance work done Monday to Wednesday, but won't be fully closed to visitors.