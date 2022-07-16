Open-air fire ban issued for Gatineau Park

A ban on open fires has been issued for Gatineau Park, the National Capital Commission says.

Under the ban, visitors cannot start open fires at the park's campgrounds, beaches and picnic areas, the NCC said in a tweet Saturday.

While charcoal barbecues are also prohibited, gas barbecues can be used.

The Ottawa-Gatineau area has been experiencing a spell of warm, dry weather this month.

According to Environment Canada's weather data for Ottawa, only 25.8 millimetres of rain has fallen during the first half of July, with the vast majority coming down on Tuesday.

Quebec's Société de protection des forêts contre le feu says there's currently an elevated risk of forest fires in the wider Gatineau region.