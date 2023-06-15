New study sheds light on animal deaths on roads near Gatineau Park

More than 100 large animals die every year in collisions on the main roads bordering Gatineau Park, with most deaths occurring near ecological corridors essential to wildlife, according to a new study.

The forthcoming report, a copy of which was obtained by Radio-Canada, was produced by the Conseil régional de l'environnement et du développement durable de l'Outaouais (CREDDO) for the National Capital Commission (NCC).

Between 2015 and 2022, there were 938 recorded animal mortalities on routes 148, 105, 366 and Highway 5 — an average of slightly more than 117 dead animals per year. The figure is based on data from the Société pour la prévention de la cruauté envers les animaux (SPCA) de l'Outaouais.

The organization recovers carcasses in the region.

Restoring and preserving ecological corridors

Animals move along ecological corridors to get from one habitat to another for breeding, feeding or resting, said Stéphane Wojciechowski, the NCC's senior manager for natural resources and land management.

Major roads break this ecological connectivity so animals have no choice but to cross these roads.

According to the report, most fatal accidents occur close to an ecological corridor.

Of the 13 identified around Gatineau Park alone, only one corridor, the Wakefield corridor, is protected, said CREDDO scientist Cénédra Poulin.

Some of the other 13 corridors are in Aylmer, Luskville and Pontiac.

A sign warning of black bear sightings in Gatineau Park. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

No passageway just for wildlife

In the Outaouais region, there are a number of structures designed to allow traffic to pass over or under roads, but none of them is specifically dedicated to the passage of large wildlife, despite the high number of collisions and complaints reported to Quebec's transport ministry, according to the study.

The report recommends these structures adapt to wildlife, which would, for example, include removing the rock to make it more pleasant for deer. Other forms of adaptation are vegetating the floor of culverts and removing obstacles so animals aren't afraid and can move around and see their surroundings, Poulin said.

"Ideally, we'd have great connections with no human disturbance," said Wojciechowski.

"Even the noise of cars can disturb certain species, so even being next to a road, without even crossing it, can in itself cause problems."