Parkways in Gatineau Park close Friday night ahead of snow
Gatineau Park is closing its parkway network earlier than expected due to snowy weather expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting the first measurable snowfall of the season over the weekend

Every year, Gatineau Park closes its parkway network to motorists during the winter. This year, it's happening a little early. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Environment Canada is predicting the first measurable snowfall of the season — up to 5 cm — for the capital region on Saturday and Sunday.

As a safety precaution, the National Capital Commission is closing the parkway network to motorists for the season, starting on Friday evening.

The NCC had earlier planned to close the network on Sunday night.

Motorists can still access parking lots and visitor centres to visit the park.

