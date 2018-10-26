Parkways in Gatineau Park close Friday night ahead of snow

Gatineau Park is closing its parkway earlier than expected due to snowy weather expected over the coming weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting the first measurable snowfall of the season — up to 5 cm — for the capital region on Saturday and Sunday.

As a safety precaution, the National Capital Commission is closing the parkway network to motorists for the season, starting on Friday evening.

The NCC had earlier planned to close the network on Sunday night.

Motorists can still access parking lots and visitor centres to visit the park.