Gatineau Park's Fall Rhapsody draws crowds and closures
If you want to see the autumn colours, you're going to have to wait
Visitors hoping to take in Gatineau Park's autumn colours have a long wait ahead of them.
For the second day in a row, a major entrance to Gatineau Park has been temporarily closed due to heavy traffic.
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced that the parkway at the Boulevard des Allumettières entrance had been closed.
Intermittent closures of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a> parkways at the Boul. des Allumettières entrance. Traffic exceeds network capacity. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FallRhapsody?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FallRhapsody</a>—@NCC_GatPark
The entrance was also closed on Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
The NCC offers a free shuttle between Ottawa, Gatineau and Gatineau Park to encourage people to get out and enjoy the fall colours without overloading the roads.
The free NCC shuttle is also at capacity with wait times of more than an hour. Some are ditching the shuttle and walking out of the park by foot.
The NCC is asking people to be "patient as delays are to be expected."
More to come.
