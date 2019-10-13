Skip to Main Content
Gatineau Park's Fall Rhapsody draws crowds and closures
Gatineau Park's Fall Rhapsody draws crowds and closures

Visitors hoping to take in Gatineau Park's autumn colours have a long wait ahead of them. For the second day in a row, a major entrance to Gatineau Park has been temporarily closed due to heavy traffic. The NCC shuttle bus is reporting wait times of more than an hour.

Visitors line up in Ottawa to take a shuttle bus to Gatineau Park. Wait times are upwards of an hour. (ISMAEL SY/RADIO CANADA)

For the second day in a row, a major entrance to Gatineau Park has been temporarily closed due to heavy traffic. 

At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced that the parkway at the Boulevard des Allumettières entrance had been closed.

The entrance was also closed on Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The NCC offers a free shuttle between Ottawa, Gatineau and Gatineau Park to encourage people to get out and enjoy the fall colours without overloading the roads.

People lined up around the block to catch a ride in the NCC shuttle bus to Gatineau Park. (ISMAEL SY/RADIO CANADA)

The free NCC shuttle is also at capacity with wait times of more than an hour. Some are ditching the shuttle and walking out of the park by foot.

Too many visitors led to a temporary closure of Gatineau Park entrance on Saturday. (KIM VALLIÈRE/RADIO-CANADA )

The NCC is asking people to be "patient as delays are to be expected."

