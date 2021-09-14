'Pitiful and sad': Century-old Cross house in Gatineau Park in shambles
Built in 1915, Cross house was known as one of the stateliest homes in the Meech Creek Valley
Descendents of those who lived in a landmark farmhouse in Chelsea, Que., say the structure is in danger of crumbling.
In about 1915, Jason Cross built the dignified, two-storey red brick bungalow with a grand, wraparound veranda in the Meech Creek Valley, which is near what is now parking lot P16 in Gatineau Park.
Just over a century later, the roof over the veranda has begun to collapse. The National Capital Commission (NCC) has boarded up the house, but vandals have still made their way inside.
Fearing it might soon be gone the builder's grandson, 78-year-old Jon Cross, made a trip from Belleville, Ont., last week to witness what remains of the home where his father was raised.
"I think it's pitiful and sad," said Cross, whose father often told him simple stories of farm life in the Meech Creek Valley during the 1920s.
"It's a crying shame, and it's probably beyond recovery."
Respite during polio
The house, which now needs urgent care, once offered respite to hundreds of vacationers and city-dwellers.
When polio raged in the 20s and 30s, Shirley Brown said her grandmother, May Ditchfield, would take in boarders and their children who were anxious to be clear of the city heat and the risk of infection.
The Ditchfields themselves fled Ottawa in 1926 after Frank Ditchfield, suffering from emphysema after a career spent building pianos in a ByWard factory, was advised by his doctor to take in the country air.
Now a member of the Gatineau Valley Historical Society, Brown says her mother's sagging childhood home is the last example of a way of life that vanished when expropriation began.
"It's bothered me for years, and it's a shame," said Brown, flipping through a yellowed photo album passed along to her by her mother.
'Makes me despondent'
In the 1970s, the home was set to become a zoological garden, then the now defunct Société d'aménagement de l'Outaouais (SAO) took over ownership. The group emptied and razed about a dozen farms in the valley, which "displaced a lot of people," according to Brown
"The whole of what happened in the Meech Creek Valley makes me despondent. ... It was a total waste of money," she said.
Then in 1993, the SAO folded and the NCC took over ownership of the house, which remains vacant and restoration could easily cost half-a-million dollars, experts tell CBC News.
The NCC says it does plan to restore 108 Chemin Pine, but first needs to find a partner and a function for the building, which has been the longstanding obstacle, according to David Maitland.
Needs someone with deep pockets
The former manager of NCC properties in Gatineau Park says the house should be preserved as part of the NCC"s cultural mandate, but finding an organization or group with pockets deep enough to justify an expensive renovation has been a tall task.
"It would be a pity to see it go the way so many have, " said Maitland.
Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green wrote in an email she believes the NCC's real plan is to permit the Cross house to collapse.
"Just like the other former residential properties on Cross Loop, their objective is to demolish it eventually and bring the lot back to its natural state," wrote Green, whose municipality has been locked in a tax dispute with the federal agency for several years.
The historical society and others in the area say the old house deserves better and if the NCC doesn't act soon, it will be lost forever.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?