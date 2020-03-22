Gatineau Park to close Monday night

The National Capital Commissions is temporarily closing Gatineau Park to comply with provincial restrictions on non-essential gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCC closed the park's visitor centre last week, but trails remained open. That will change as of 9 p.m. Monday.

"In light of updated Province of Quebec public health advisories discouraging non-essential trips and gatherings, concerns about ensuring physical distancing in parking lots, and the impacts of visitors on the infrastructure and services of neighbouring municipalities, the National Capital Commission (NCC) is temporarily closing Gatineau Park at 9 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020," the NCC announced Monday afternoon.

UPDATE | To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risk to employees & visitors, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a> will be closed as of 9pm Mon, March 23, until further notice.<br><br>⛔Parking lots & day shelters closed<br>❄️End of winter activities for the season<br>More: <a href="https://t.co/6mLPgrMRRP">https://t.co/6mLPgrMRRP</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/l89CMWEtRC">pic.twitter.com/l89CMWEtRC</a> —@NCC_GatPark

The closure includes parking lots and shelters, the NCC said. Trail grooming will also cease, ending the cross-country ski season for trail users.

"We know this news will come as a disappointment to many but, in light of COVID-19, the continued operation of Gatineau Park would risk jeopardizing public health, including the safety of users, NCC staff and personnel, and the residents of neighbouring municipalities," the NCC said.

The NCC reminded people parking along the park's roadways is prohibited, and parking restrictions will still be enforced.

The NCC did not say when it expects to reopen the park.