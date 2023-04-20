Main Gatineau Park campground will be closed for renovations this summer

Gatineau Park's main campground will be closed for major renovations this summer and fall, according to the National Capital Commission (NCC).

"The project will improve the quality of the experience, and reduce the area's overall environmental impact," an NCC webpage reads.

The Lac Philippe campground was built in the 1950s, and its facilities are now "quite dated," the site reads.



It's one of three camping areas in Gatineau Park. The park's semi-wilderness campground at Lac Taylor will also be closed. Only the canoe-access campground at Lac La Pêche will be open for summer 2023.

Lac Philippe has 250 campsites, including 11 ready-to-camp units comprised of a mix of all-season tents, yurts and cabins.

The NCC's site says the campground renovations will include the following improvements:

new ready-to-camp units (such as yurts and cabins)

campsite quality, safety and privacy

better access to electricity and drinking water

animal-proof food lockers

a new amphitheatre, multi-use pavilion, kitchen shelter and camp store

more accessible campground and signage

The NCC began demolishing buildings and removing trees in the Lac Philippe sector in September 2022. It said "national trends" in camping services pushed it to renew its facilities.

Renovations are expected to continue into the fall with the reopening planned for summer 2024.