2 Gatineau Park beaches closed over water quality concerns

Two Gatineau Park beaches have been closed due to poor water quality, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced Monday.

Blanchet Beach at Meech Lake and Lac la Pêche Beach are currently closed "as a preventative measure to ensure public health and safety," the NCC said in a news release. The closures come as most of eastern Ontario remains under heat warnings, and just days before the Canada Day statutory holiday.

The NCC conducts bacteriological water tests at its beaches every two weeks, according to its website.

As of its latest update dated on June 22, Blanchet and La Pêche beaches are considered polluted, while water quality at the NCC's other beaches are fair to excellent.

"Rest assured that the beaches will not reopen until all public safety requirements have been met," the NCC said.

The beaches at Lac Philippe, Lac Leamy Beach and O'Brien Beach at Meech Lake remain open for people to enjoy.