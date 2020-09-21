Skip to Main Content
Outaouais sets 1-day record with 31 new COVID-19 case
Outaouais sets 1-day record with 31 new COVID-19 case

Western Quebec set a grim record Monday with the region's highest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

About 300 cases reported in the region this month alone

A sign on a business in Gatineau, Que., reminds patrons they must wear a mask to enter. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) added 31 confirmed cases Monday.

So far, nearly 1,150 residents have tested positive, mostly in Gatineau, about 300 in September alone.

The number of people who are currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19 jumped from four on Saturday to seven Monday. There are now 153 active cases in the region.

 

The region is still marked yellow on Quebec's colour-coded pandemic status map, while three other regions were upgraded to orange over the weekend.

Provincewide, the 586 new cases reported Monday mark Quebec's highest one-day increase since early May.

Local police departments said they visited dozens of bars and restaurants over the weekend as part of a provincewide blitz to ensure businesses and their patrons are adhering to pandemic protocols.

Gatineau police said officers checked in on 99 businesses over the weekend and issued 34 warnings, but no fines.

