Gatineau Olympiques GM, co-owner resigns amid team's struggles

The co-owner and general manager of the Gatineau Olympiques is stepping down during a season that's seen the junior hockey team struggle on the ice and at the gate.

Alain Sear served as team president before taking over as GM two and a half years ago.

Radio-Canada confirmed in recent days half the team's board wanted to remove Sear and tensions over his future with the team had been high.

"This difficult decision became inevitable in the circumstances," said Martin Lacasse, chair of the team's board of directors, at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Sear resigned, said Lacasse.

Gatineau Olympiques team president Alain Sear, left, presents team sweaters to Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, centre and Vision Multisports Outaouais president Alain Sanscartier in 2017, the day the city approved a new arena. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The team has already started looking for his replacement.

"To ensure a transition following this change, we are setting up this week a selection committee for the hiring of a next general manager," said Lacasse in French.

Lacasse did not speculate what will happen to Sear's shares in the Olympiques. He said Sear plans to hold a news conference early next year.

The change in leadership comes during a difficult time for the team.

The Olympiques rank second to last in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with seven wins and 23 losses this season, one point up on last-place Acadie-Bathurst.

The Gatineau Olympiques get ready to play the Drummondville Voltigeurs in December 2019 at the Robert Guertin Arena. (CBC)

They've lost 12 games in a row and haven't won a playoff round since 2016, when longtime coach Benoit Groulx moved to the American Hockey League.

According to HockeyDB.com, they're drawing an average of 1,963 fans a game, down from this decade's high of 2,723 in 2012-13, which included an NHL lockout.

Construction is underway on a new 4,000-seat arena outside the city core on boulevard de la Cité