A tale of 2 teams as Olympiques wage battle, 67's watch on

For one of Ottawa-Gatineau's two junior hockey teams, it's crunch time. For the other, it's tee time.

Tonight, the Gatineau Olympiques begin their best-of-seven series against the Québec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) semifinals.

The Olympiques have been on a roll, beating the Saint-Jean Sea Dogs in five games in the first round of the playoffs and then sweeping the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the second.

They'll now try to knock out the Remparts, who finished the season with a league-leading 53 wins and 109 points, albeit just four more than their semifinal opponents.

"We gotta be sharp, and we gotta be ready," forward Cole Cormier recently told Radio-Canada. "I think it's going to be a fast-paced [series]. I think it's going to be tight games. It's going to be a battle."

The series between the two high-scoring squads gets underway tonight, with the first two clashes in Quebec City. The action returns to the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau next Tuesday and Wednesday for games three and four.

67's fall to Peterborough

While the Olympiques' season barrels ahead, it's a different — and disappointing — story for the Ottawa 67's.

On Monday night, the 67's, who finished the Ontario Hockey League season with a team-record 51 wins, were defeated 5-4 by the Peterborough Petes in the deciding game six of their second-round playoff series.

The 67's scored three goals in a five-minute span in the third period, but ran out of time in their comeback attempt.

All six games were intense affairs, head coach Dave Cameron said the morning after being eliminated, and the two sides were evenly matched,

"We emptied the tank. Take away the two empty-net goals, and it was all one-goal games. It was just a real good series," said Cameron, who was voted the OHL's coach of the year for the 2022-23 season.

Ottawa 67's forward Chris Barlas said the OHL club, which finished the 2022-23 season with a team-record 51 victories, had higher expectations than a second-round playoff loss. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

That sentiment was shared by forward Chris Barlas, who said both clubs brought their A game — even if Peterborough ultimately got the upper hand.

"Obviously it's disappointing. We had higher expectations than that," said Barlas. "But we had a lot of fun this year. We really bonded as a team. And I think that's really what matters."