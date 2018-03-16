2 Gatineau police officers suspended for 2018 arrest of Radio-Canada journalist

Two police officers with the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau have been suspended for arresting Radio-Canada journalist Antoine Trépanier in 2018 while he was investigating a source for a story.

Administrative judge Benoît McMahon delivered the police ethics board verdict Monday. The board imposed a 10-day suspension on Sgt. Mathieu La Salle Boudria and a 12-day suspension on Lt. Paul Lafontaine.

The officers were accused of violating two articles of the code of ethics that governs police officers in Quebec.

Last December, the board found the officers involved in the arrest did an incomplete investigation and abused their authority.

In a public decision, it criticized Boudria for having "botched" his investigation and for failing to take sufficient steps to understand the context of the arrest. It also found Lafontaine had approved the arrest despite knowing his colleague had taken shortcuts.

Trépanier told reporters at a news conference in 2018 that Gatineau police 'never' sought his version of events before he was arrested. (Radio-Canada)

Arrested during a journalistic investigation

Trépanier was arrested on March 13, 2018, after Yvonne Dubé, the executive director of the Outaouais chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, filed a complaint to Gatineau police.

Trépanier had been investigating Dubé after discovering she had falsely portrayed herself as a lawyer and practised law without a licence.

​Trépanier spoke with Dubé by phone on March 12 and asked her for a formal interview.

After initially agreeing to the request, Dubé declined the interview at the last moment. ​Trépanier sent her an email the next day requesting to reschedule the interview.

Dubé then contacted Gatineau police and made a complaint of criminal harassment against Trépanier, who was arrested that evening.

Two days after the arrest, Trépanier published his report in which he revealed that Dubé had practised law for several months without being a member of the Ontario Bar Association, before she was hired by Big Brothers Big Sisters.