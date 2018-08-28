Gatineau vote effectively kills Hull tower plans

Gatineau city councillors voted to place a heritage designation on the neighbourhood around the Canadian Museum of History Tuesday night, effectively killing plans for two highrise towers in the area.

Council voted 12-7 to give a heritage designation to the Hull neighbourhood called "Quartier du Musé​e."

Developer Brigil had proposed 35 and 55-storey towers in a development called "Place des Peuples" on a part of the designated lands, right across rue Laurier from the museum.

Brigil consultant Yves Ducharme said they will respect the will of council, but it means the end of the project as planned.

"Democracy has spoken tonight." he said after the vote.

"As far as the Place des Peuples, as it was presented at the time, it is finished."

He said Brigil was open to discussions on the plan, but they never got that opportunity.

First proposed in 2015, Brigil said the $400 million project would create 1,000 jobs and $8 million per year in tax revenue for the city.

A vote on the heritage proposal in May ended in a tie.

During the municipal election Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin and Hull-Wright Coun. Cédric Tessier ran on blocking the Brigil project.

Pedneaud-Jobin said he has always been willing to work with Brigil to find another location for the project.

He said there will be funding to highlight the heritage aspects of the neighbourhood for the thousands of tourists that visit the museum across the street.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the designation is a message to developers that the city has rules. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Neighbourhood 'jubilant'

Lissa Constantine, a resident in the area, said she is pleased that council agreed to the designation.

"I am feeling jubilant about tonight's vote," she said.

"I am very proud of our city hall for actually recognizing the value of heritage."

She said they want new development in the neighbourhood, but they want it to respect the community that is already there.

She said the end of this project doesn't mean more won't come along.

"Development is absolutely alive and well in our neighbourhood and we welcome it."