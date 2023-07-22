Gatineau man charged with murder in city's first 2023 homicide

A Gatineau man is facing a first-degree murder charge following an investigation into the death of a 58-year-old man this week.

The accused, 19-year-old Colin Lamarche, is one of two men arrested on Friday after a fatal shooting in the city's Hull area on Tuesday.

The pair were due to appear in court on Saturday when Gatineau police confirmed in a news release that Lamarche is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The other man arrested on Friday, also 19, is facing charges of possession of a restricted firearm without authorization and accessory after the fact to murder.

Other charges could be laid: police

Police revealed on Friday the arrests were directly linked to the man's death, though they did not provide the charges at that time. Both men were arrested following a police operation in Gatineau's Le Plateau neighbourhood that morning, with one apprehended in a brief chase.

There was no indication the victim was known to the arrested men, but police added it was too early to conclude it was a random shooting.

According to Saturday's news release, other charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

The men are scheduled to appear in court Monday.