Gatineau introduces 'zero tolerance' pot policy for emergency responders

Gatineau's mayor says police, firefighters and other "high risk" municipal employees will not be allowed to work while high.

Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin outlined the cannabis policy for the city's workforce at a news conference Friday afternoon, three days before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada.

"For them it's zero tolerance, so no trace of cannabis in their system," Pedneaud-Jobin said.

"For other jobs, we'll be a little less severe. But in all the cases you'll have to be able to function in your job as it is expected."

The policy is an expansion of the city's existing rules around alcohol, Pedneaud-Jobin said.

However, the mayor said the zero tolerance stance doesn't mean those high risk employees will never be able to consume pot.

"When he's working there must not be a trace of consumption in his body. If he's back from holiday or whatever, he needs to have no trace whatever in his body," Pedneaud-Jobin said.

911 operators, lifeguards could be included

Linda Brouillette, the city's director of human resources, said managers will be trained to spot the signs of cannabis intoxication — which could then escalate to a formal drug test.

"We cannot test people by routine. Obviously, that's not allowed," she said. "We will use firms who have tests that are allowed and recognized."

Brouillette said the city is working with unions to define what counts as a "high risk" municipal employee, beyond first responders.

The category could also include lifeguards, 911 operators and municipal employees who operate vehicles, she said.

Pedneaud-Jobin said city council is planning to review its pot policies next fall, but they will respond as quickly as possible to any to emerging issues with cannabis legalization.

"If we need to change the regulations to adapt to any special context on the border, it takes a few weeks for city council to change the rules," he said.

Will stand up for municipalities

The recently elected Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has said it would tighten provincial rules on public pot consumption.

The rules passed by the previous Liberal government restricted marijuana use to the same places tobacco can be smoked, barring use on university and CEGEP campuses, at daycares, at hospitals and at social service institutions.

Gatineau's current rules match the previous provincial government's restrictions, but also prohibit people from smoking in public spaces like beaches, sports fields and playgrounds where minors might be present.

Pedneaud-Jobin said if there are further restrictions introduced by the province around where people can consume pot, he would stand up for the autonomy of Quebec's municipalities.

The CAQ has also promised to raise the legal age for pot use from 18 to 21.