Gatineau, parts of Outaouais moving to COVID-19 red alert level

Gatineau, Que., and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais are being upgraded to the maximum level on Quebec's COVID-19 alert scale, bringing with it a set of new restrictions on people and businesses.

The decision to move these areas to "red alert" comes amid a significant increase in new cases being reported in the Outaouais and a growing number of outbreaks at hospitals and long-term care homes, western Quebec's health unit said Saturday.

"Given what we know about the epidemiological evolution in these territories, such a decision is necessary," Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a press release.

"We want to prevent a too marked increase in transmission and an expansion into adjacent communities, by limiting contact between people. We are thus giving ourselves every chance of slowing down the spread of the virus throughout Quebec."

The Outaouais region reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after setting new records earlier in the week.

Quebec now recommends its residents not travel outside of the province. Nor should they move between red, orange or yellow zones within Quebec, except for essential trips.

Some of the restrictions at the maximum alert level include:

A ban on gatherings at private homes with visitors from different households, with exceptions for single people, caregivers and labour for already-planned work.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited. Take-out and delivery services can continue.

Libraries, museums, cinemas and theatres must close.

Being less than two metres apart is prohibited. Masks will be mandatory during demonstrations.

Houses of worship and venues for events like funerals and weddings will have a 25-person limit.

Hair salons, hotels and other personal care businesses will stay open.

All organized sports and recreational activities are suspended.

Despite the red alert level, schools will remain open. However, all students in high schools must wear a mask at all times on school grounds, including while in classrooms.

To reduce the number of people in schools, some secondary students will go to school every other day.

Some of those measures will take effect as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, while others, particularly those concerning schools and sports activities, will take effect on Thursday, Oct. 15. For a full list of restrictions, people can visit the Quebec government's website.

Similar restrictions were also reimposed across the river in Ottawa on Saturday.