Teens arrested after vandalism closed Mont-Bleu high school in Gatineau

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the vandalism that closed École secondaire Mont-Bleu in Gatineau, Que., earlier this week.

Gatineau police arrested the teens on Friday morning and are holding them until their court appearance, according to a news release.

Police say they could be charged with arson, mischief causing damage over $5,000, breaking and entering and flight from a peace officer.

The potential charges stem from an incident at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning when police attended a call for fire and damage at the high school.

Officers found windows smashed and a fire set. They told Radio-Canada on Tuesday that most of the damage was inside the school.

The police investigation found that the damage done is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As a result of the vandalism, the school was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but reopened Thursday morning, per a post on the school's Facebook page.

The post says the vandalism was cleaned up and the air quality tested after the fire to ensure the safety of students and staff. Work to repair the building from the water damage caused by the sprinkler system's activation will continue over the next few days.

The school moved to the Asticou Centre in December 2018 after its building was damaged by lightning as a tornado-producing storm tore though the National Capital Region that September.

Classes had begun for this school year on Aug. 31.