Missing $400K has Gatineau crisis centre suspecting fraud

A Gatineau, Que.-based non-profit that provides shelter to people in crisis suspects it has been defrauded of approximately $400,000, nearly half of its yearly budget.

CBC News has learned officials with Le Centre d'aide 24/7 filed a police report in June, shortly after it discovered the money was missing.

In an interview with CBC, the chair of the board of directors said she quickly realized something was wrong after she took over the role last May and began looking into the centre's finances.

"At first I was like, 'Oh my God how are we going to deal with this' and get out of this? Because it's a lot of money," said chairwoman Murielle Laberge.

Centre pursuing civil case

Le Centre d'aide 24/7 has eight beds for people facing mental health crises, and employs more than a dozen people.

It receives its funding from the Outaouis health authority, the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO).

Laberge said the centre has been working with CISSSO officials to ensure services will continue and the facility will stay open.

"We had to restructure and clean everything because it was really chaotic, but we're working together hand-in-hand [with CISSSO] so that essential service for the population can stay active," Laberge said.

Laberge wouldn't comment on who may be responsible for the missing funds, saying that the Gatineau police are investigating the matter.

She also said the organization is interested in pursuing a civil case, and has spoken with lawyers who have agreed to take on the case pro bono.