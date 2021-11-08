Gatineau elects France Bélisle, city's 1st female mayor

Residents of Gatineau, Que., have elected France Bélisle as the new mayor, and the first woman to hold the position in the city's history.

As of 9:15 p.m., Bélisle had 45 per cent of the vote, a lead over second place candidate Maude Marquis-Bissonnette who had 37 per cent.

Bélisle will replace Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin. in January, he announced he would not seek re-election for the job he's held since 2013.

Six candidates stepped forward to replace Pedneaud-Jobin. Aside from Marquis-Bissonette, who replaced Pedneaud-Jobin as leader of the party Action Gatineau — political parties are permitted at the municipal level in Quebec — all candidates ran as independents.

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette was the only candidate for mayor of Gatineau, Que., who ran with a political party — Action Gatineau. (Hugo Belanger/Radio-Canada)

Bélisle is the former president of Tourisme Outaouais and campaigned as the vote for change after eight years of having the Action Gatineau party in power.

Her campaign promises included increasing transparency in the city, such as limiting the use of closed meetings. She also promised to ensure better governance than her predecessor, sound management of public finances and reducing administrative obstacles for citizens and businesses.

She said she wants to see a post-pandemic revival of the city's downtown with, in particular, its world-class convention centre project — a project first pitched by Tourisme Outaouais.

Municipal party ousted from mayor's office

The role of political parties at the municipal level came up repeatedly during the election campaign.

Jean-François Leblanc who came third in the race, released a Facebook video at the end of October in which he accused the Action Gatineau party of lacking transparency, calling it "a political party and not a movement." He said because members must follow the party line, it impedes their work at city hall.

Leblanc left his seat as a city councillor to run in the mayoral race.

Outgoing Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin endorsed his successor in the party for the job, based on her experience — she was first elected as a city councillor in 2017 — and her plans for the city’s economic recovery and environmental action. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

A CROP poll carried out on behalf of Radio-Canada during the electoral campaign put Maude Marquis-Bissonnette ahead. The poll also showed that the number of undecided voters were numerous, when they were asked, in October.

With his departure, and the creation of a new electoral district of Mitigomijokan in Aylmer, the majority of Gatineau city council's 19 seats will now have new faces.

The other candidates for mayor were former Gatineau fire captain Jacques Lemay, Rémi Bergeron and Abdelhak Lekbabi.

