Skip to Main Content
Man accused of threatening Gatineau mayor found not criminally responsible

Man accused of threatening Gatineau mayor found not criminally responsible

A man accused of threatening the mayor of Gatineau, Que., in the wake of September's devastating tornadoes has been found not criminally responsible.
CBC News ·
A man accused of threatening Gatineau, Que., Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin has been found not criminally responsible. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A man accused of threatening the mayor of Gatineau, Que., in the wake of September's devastating tornadoes has been found not criminally responsible.

The man, who lived in the hard-hit Mont-Bleu district, was accused of threatening Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin on Sept. 21, the day six tornadoes swept through the region.

The man underwent a psychiatric assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

Judge Jean Faullem declared him not criminally responsible on Tuesday because of his mental state at the time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories