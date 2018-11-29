Man accused of threatening Gatineau mayor found not criminally responsible

A man accused of threatening the mayor of Gatineau, Que., in the wake of September's devastating tornadoes has been found not criminally responsible.

The man, who lived in the hard-hit Mont-Bleu district, was accused of threatening Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin on Sept. 21, the day six tornadoes swept through the region.

The man underwent a psychiatric assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

Judge Jean Faullem declared him not criminally responsible on Tuesday because of his mental state at the time.