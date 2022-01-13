Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Gatineau mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Gatineau, Que., Mayor France Bélisle says she's been in isolation since Sunday and is living proof of the Omicron variant's transmissibility.

Mayor says she’s living proof of Omicron’s transmissibility

CBC News ·
Gatineau, Que. Mayor France Bélisle says she'd been playing it safe due to her father's health problems, and the fact she has asthma herself, but still managed to catch COVID-19. (Alexander Behne/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau, Que., Mayor France Bélisle says she's in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I have been in isolation at home since Sunday," Bélisle said in French on Thursday afternoon.

"I have a little hoarseness, and I sometimes have to turn off my camera to be able to cough freely ... the afternoons are a little more difficult because I'm quite tired, but I'm still functional and I have a great team."

Bélisle said she had a test brought to her home Tuesday, and the results ended up being positive.

She encouraged other people to get vaccinated, adding she's living proof of Omicron's transmissibility.

"I hadn't caught COVID, and I'd been protecting myself for two years. My father has chronic respiratory problems so I don't take any risks," Bélisle said. 

"I'm asthmatic myself, so I am one of the at-risk groups. And despite [all the rules] I still got caught by Omicron."

The Outaouais recorded an increase in hospitalizations on Thursday, with 116 people in hospital with COVID-19. Three patients are in intensive care.

With files from Radio-Canada's Nathalie Tremblay

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now