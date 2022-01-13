Gatineau mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Gatineau, Que., Mayor France Bélisle says she's in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I have been in isolation at home since Sunday," Bélisle said in French on Thursday afternoon.

"I have a little hoarseness, and I sometimes have to turn off my camera to be able to cough freely ... the afternoons are a little more difficult because I'm quite tired, but I'm still functional and I have a great team."

Bélisle said she had a test brought to her home Tuesday, and the results ended up being positive.

She encouraged other people to get vaccinated, adding she's living proof of Omicron's transmissibility.

"I hadn't caught COVID, and I'd been protecting myself for two years. My father has chronic respiratory problems so I don't take any risks," Bélisle said.

"I'm asthmatic myself, so I am one of the at-risk groups. And despite [all the rules] I still got caught by Omicron."