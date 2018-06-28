Gatineau's 1st pot shop to open by year's end

Gatineau, Que., will be getting a retail store licensed to sell marijuana before the end of the year, city councillors learned Thursday.

The Société québécoise du cannabis, the government agency overseeing the production and sale of legal marijuana in Quebec, plans to open a retail outlet in 2018, according to Coun. Renée Amyot, chair of Gatineau's public health committee.

The location has not been revealed.

A second store in the city is slated to open in 2019, with as many as four operating within the city's limits in the coming years, Amyot told a plenary meeting of Gatineau city council Thursday.

Gatineau won't be among the province's first four host cities, however: those will be in Québec, Lévis, Drummondville and Trois-Rivières.

The City of Ottawa is likely to get a licensed cannabis shop before the end of the year, but the Ontario government has so far revealed only four locations for future retail stores: Toronto, Guelph, Kingston and Thunder Bay.

The Ontario government previously announced it plans to open 40 stores across the province before the end of the year, and another 40 by July 2019.