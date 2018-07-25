Homeland Security tip leads to child luring charges against Gatineau man

Police have arrested and charged a Gatineau, Que., man with child pornography and child luring offences after being tipped off by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations office in Ottawa.

Homeland security officials in Tampa, Fla. began investigating after a man claiming to reside in Ottawa allegedly started looking online for a mother with a young daughter to have sex with, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

The man was using a website commonly used to share child pornography, police said, and he allegedly told an undercover agent he was willing to travel to Florida to have sex with her 12-year-old daughter.

The investigation was turned over to Ottawa police in April. The man allegedly continued to use the same website to request images of child pornography, write child pornography, and send pictures and videos of his genitalia, police said.

Gatineau and Ottawa police were able to identify the 36-year-old man and charged him Wednesday with the following:

One count of arranging or agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child under 18.

Two counts of arranging or agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child under 16.

Two counts of making sexually explicit material available for a child.

One count of making child pornography.

One count of making child pornography available.

One count of luring a child under 18.

Two counts of luring a child under 16.

Two counts of breaching an order from a sexual offence conviction.

Based upon the man's travel history, police said they are concerned there may be other victims in both the national capital region and in the Toronto area.

The man will appear in court Thursday.