Gatineau man charged with sexually assaulting child with autism

A Gatineau man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child with autism.

Gatineau police said they received a complaint regarding the suspected physical abuse of a child last month.

After investigating, police arrested the man around 9:30 Thursday morning. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

He faces charges of assault, sexual assault and armed assault.

Police said no further details will be released to protect the identity of the victim and to preserve the integrity of the court process.