Gatineau mall donation centre providing essentials to Ukrainian refugees

A donation centre at the Galeries Aylmer mall in Gatineau, Que., is helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Canada.

In a room offered free of charge by the mall, the centre is receiving and distributing donations of essential items such as clothing and kitchen equipment to Ukrainian refugees.

On Saturday, Yvette Odet dropped off a pile of clothes that are no longer useful to her but that she hopes will be valuable to someone in need.

The centre receives and distributes essential items, such as clothing and kitchen supplies. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

"I tell myself that it's not new clothes, but if [the Ukrainian refugees] need anything and they find it in there, so much the better," she told Radio-Canada in French.

Open since May, the centre is now the only one remaining in the National Capital Region area after the Maidan Market in Ottawa closed on Oct. 1.

It's open two or three days each week to receive and distribute the donations. Between 30 and 40 refugee families, settled on both sides of the Ottawa River, have benefited from the service.

"I am very grateful the centre is still open to all Ukrainians. When I arrived in Canada, I only had one bag. I am happy to be able to take the items I need for free," said refugee Ludmila Antonova.

Rachel Cousineau, coordinator of the centre, said the service makes a difference in people's lives.

"It's important for them to have clothes, especially with winter approaching: winter coats, gloves, tuques," she said in French.

Rachel Cousineau is the coordinator of the donation centre. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

Outpouring of generosity

Cousineau pointed out that refugee families also need practical everyday products, ranging from kitchen items to baby diapers.

She added she is surprised and happy with the generosity of the community.

"Each time we open the doors, there are one, two, sometimes ten people who will come to carry stuff," Cousineau said. "I also have a Facebook page and I receive at least 10 to 20 messages a day from people asking about the kind of items we take."

Collection and distribution of donations will continue at Galeries Aylmer until Jan. 31.