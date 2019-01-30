Volunteer bike path plower told to hit the brakes
Michel Mayer has been clearing Gatineau bike paths with his ATV, but he's also been breaking the law
A Gatineau man who's been using his all-terrain vehicle to keep local bike paths clear of snow has been ordered to hit the brakes, at least for now.
For the past few years, Michel Mayer has been voluntarily plowing the paths in the Limbour neighbourhood, clearing the way for cyclists and students at nearby schools.
He said he got the ATV to do some landscaping work during his retirement, but soon started clearing snow and ice from pathways because he wanted to help.
It takes him about an hour to clear three kilometres worth of paths, he said, and people in the area said they appreciate it.
"This was my way out of my neighbourhood," said Gerard Kruithof, who cycles to work in Hull. "It's not fun to be [cycling] in the streets in the winter."
But Mayer has also been breaking the law: Motorized vehicles aren't allowed on the city's bike paths, and ATVs can only cross roads where there's a sign specifically allowing it.
"The community is grateful for what he's doing, there's no question about that," said Renée Amyot, city councillor for Limbour, in an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning near one of the path entrances at rue de Galois.
"But there was a complaint. The city had to intervene."
He was told about it on Christmas Eve.
"I felt really bad when I was told," Mayer said.
Gates no obstacle
For now, the paths are blocked by red metal gates intended to stop motorized vehicles including Mayer's.
It's not stopping him, though: Mayer said a homeowner is letting him access the pathways through his property, and with the exception of one section he can't reach, Mayer is continuing to plow.
He said he's hoping for a permanent solution by next winter.
Amyot said she's trying to broker an agreement between the city and the area's community association to get the paths cleared.
She said it's within the city's powers to maintain the paths, but it's not in the budget right now — though the city is working to grow its cycling network.
"I hope we can find a solution quickly," Kruithof said. "I still have to get to work and I'm not the only one using [the paths]."
With files from Hallie Cotnam
