Gatineau pledges to support Le Droit by buying ads
City will buy $150,000 of advertising over next 3 years
The City of Gatineau will spend $150,000 on advertising in the financially struggling newspaper Le Droit in a bid to ensure the newspaper remains afloat.
At a city council meeting on Tuesday, council approved spending the money over the next three years, which comes on top of the $200,000 a year the city already spends for public notices and advertising in all platforms.
Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin supported the idea, saying Le Droit is an essential part of the local media landscape and the city can't afford to lose it.
Groupe Capitale Médias, the paper's owner announced its plans to seek bankruptcy protection in August.
Quebec Premier François Legault stepped in and offered the company a $5 million loan to allow the company some breathing room.
The paper's unionized and non-unionized employees also came together on Wednesday night to discuss a possible purchase of the newspaper chain with the participation of employees.
