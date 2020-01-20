Multiple injuries in Gatineau knife fight

Two men were seriously injured and others cut during a knife fight in Gatineau, Que., Saturday night.

Gatineau police were called to an apartment building on rue Saint-Arthur around 11:15 p.m. There, officers found a man in his 20s with a serious knife wound, police said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now stable, police said.

Despite heavy snow at the time, police dogs tracked down four people who were brought in for questioning. One, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, remains in custody.

Police linked another man who turned up at hospital with a serious knife wound to the altercation. Others suffered less serious injuries, police said.

No charges have been laid, but police said the investigation continues.