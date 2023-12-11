Gatineau Kia dealership fined for hiking advertised sale price

Gatineau Kia on boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest pleaded guilty in October to selling a vehicle for a higher price than what was advertised online. (Google Street View)

Quebec's consumer protection office has fined Gatineau Kia $3,125 for adding $499 to an advertised sale price.

In a French news release, the Office de la protection du consommateur said the dealership on boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest pleaded guilty in October to selling a vehicle for a higher price than what was advertised online.

The $499 was added as "Ensemble VIP" in April 2021.

The office said it's illegal to charge a price higher than what's listed. Vendors also have to advertise what a product costs with all fees included, except taxes.

If customers think they've been wronged by something like this, the office said it can help with a potential appeal.