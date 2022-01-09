Gatineau police investigate suspicious death

Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead Saturday evening in the city's Hull sector.

Just before 7 p.m., someone called 911 to report a non-responsive person behind 135 rue Eddy, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

When police and paramedics showed up, it was clear the man could not be revived.

A large security perimeter was set up near where the man's body was found, and it was still in place early Sunday afternoon.

Police say the death is considered suspicious. The man's name has not been released, and police are still investigating just how he died.

Anyone with information can call Gatineau police at 819 243-4636.