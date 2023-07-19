Hull shooting victim dies

Gatineau police say Tuesday's shooting investigation near the intersection of boulevards Saint-Joseph and Montclair has turned into a homicide investigation after the man who was shot died.

Officers were sent to that part of Hull shortly before 3 p.m. because of a report a man had been shot, according to police.

The service said in a news release Wednesday the victim was in his 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition after being helped first by bystanders and died later that day.

Members of the police tactical squad were seen searching nearby businesses and residential properties. A crime scene marked the front of the Bloome real estate development project adjacent to Les Galeries de Hull shopping centre.

Police dog teams from Ottawa and the Sûreté du Québec were also involved, said Gatineau police.

The investigation continues, police said, and no suspects have been arrested. They're setting up a command post around the scene which is about three kilometres northwest of city hall.

This is Gatineau's first homicide of 2023, police said.