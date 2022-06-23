Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Industrial land in Hull eyed for new Outaouais hospital

The Coalition Avenir Québec now wants to build its promised new western Quebec hospital in a Hull industrial park.

Businesses would need to be expropriated for rue d'Edmonton site

CBC News ·
The Quebec government announced plans June 23, 2022 to build a new hospital in Gatineau, Que. It would go in an area bordered by rues d'Edmonton and Adrien-Robert and boulevard de la Carrière, just west of Lac-Leamy. (Yosri Mimouna/Radio-Canada)

The Coalition Avenir Québec now wants to build its promised new western Quebec hospital in a Hull industrial park.

On Thursday the government confirmed plans for a 600-bed hospital off rue d'Edmonton in Gatineau, Que.

The Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire de l'Outaouais would be next to route 5, between its boulevard Saint-Raymond and Saint-Joseph exits, and near the Rapibus line and Lac-Leamy.

Several businesses would need to move to make way.

A man speaks at a lectern with a projector screen beside him.
Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe speaks at an announcement about plans for a new hospital in Gatineau, Que., June 23, 2022. Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle is listening off to the side. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

In April, the province reversed its decision to build the hospital in an industrial park on the outskirts of Gatineau after the location far from the city centre faced major pushback from residents.

That $2.5 billion project would have been located off route 5 in the city's far northwest along boulevard de la Technologie.

The promise of a new hospital in the Outaouais helped the CAQ make a historic breakthrough in 2018, winning three of the region's five seats.

Quebec's next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now