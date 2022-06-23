Industrial land in Hull eyed for new Outaouais hospital

The Coalition Avenir Québec now wants to build its promised new western Quebec hospital in a Hull industrial park.

On Thursday the government confirmed plans for a 600-bed hospital off rue d'Edmonton in Gatineau, Que.

The Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire de l'Outaouais would be next to route 5, between its boulevard Saint-Raymond and Saint-Joseph exits, and near the Rapibus line and Lac-Leamy.

Several businesses would need to move to make way.

Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe speaks at an announcement about plans for a new hospital in Gatineau, Que., June 23, 2022. Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle is listening off to the side. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

In April, the province reversed its decision to build the hospital in an industrial park on the outskirts of Gatineau after the location far from the city centre faced major pushback from residents.

That $2.5 billion project would have been located off route 5 in the city's far northwest along boulevard de la Technologie.

The promise of a new hospital in the Outaouais helped the CAQ make a historic breakthrough in 2018, winning three of the region's five seats.

Quebec's next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.