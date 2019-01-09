Gatineau residents given more time to sound off on bar hours

The City of Gatineau is extending last call on an invitation to residents to sound off about whether bars in Hull should stay open until 3 a.m.

Nearly 2,000 people have offered their opinions via an online survey which was supposed to end Jan.15, but will now accept submissions until Jan. 31.

In 1997, the former City of Hull forced bars to match Ottawa's closing time of 2 a.m. in an effort to curb late-night noise and violence in the neighbourhood.

The area's councillor, Cédric Tessier, proposed last year to look at returning to a closing time of 3 a.m., the norm in the rest of Quebec. Bars in the area support the change.

A community meeting on the issue will be held Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Centre Jules-Desbiens, 109 rue Wright, where both residents and a representative of local bar owners are expected to make their case.