Gatineau spending $600K more toward homelessness

Gatineau, Que., is spending another $600,000 to "meet the immediate needs" of its residents without homes.

The city said in a Monday news release it wants to take money from contingency funds to hire people to work on security, social development and community relations.

It also plans to provide operational assistance for various camps across the city and host a summit next year to mobilize the community toward creating more solutions.

From 2018 to 2022, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Gatineau increased fivefold to nearly 700.

The money comes just days after a third homeless person died in the city in recent weeks, leading a co-ordinator for a local advocacy group to say the area's health and social services agency is failing.

"Additional investments are not only necessary, but urgent. Faced with growing needs that demand immediate support, indifference is not an option," Mayor France Bélisle wrote in the release.

Buckingham Coun. Edmond Leclerc pointed out that the additional investment comes less than a week after the city adopted its $803.5 million 2024 budget and that these funds could have been included.

"We are forced to take money from funds that are not supposed to go into these surpluses," he told reporters after a special city council meeting Monday.

He estimates the $600,000 represents 38 per cent of a fund intended for unforeseen events, which leaves the city little room for contingencies next year.

The mayor said she doesn't agree.

"Our director general was unequivocal: this council decision to put $600,000 [toward addressing homelessness] does not put the City of Gatineau's finances at risk," said Bélisle.