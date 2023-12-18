Inside the Gatineau Hospital's birthing unit

As western Quebec struggles with recurring shortages of nurses and other health-care staff, one unit in the Gatineau Hospital has had remarkable success with both patients and staff — the birthing unit.

Radio-Canada was granted rare access into the birthing and perinatal unit, which provides specialized care for newborns and parents. More than 2,300 babies were born there last year.

On the day of the visit, the unit was filled with the humming and beeping of monitors that warn staff when a situation requires their attention. There were seven babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), most in incubators, receiving oxygen and attached to various monitors.

Mégane Lachapelle rocked her little Élio nearby in a recliner. He was transferred to the NICU because of a problem with his lungs and his oxygen levels are constantly monitored.

Mégane Lachapelle said she's experienced a lot of anxiety since her son Élio was diagnosed with lung problems shortly after his birth. She's also been reassured by the dedication of staff at Gatineau Hospital's birthing centre. (Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

His family has experienced ups and downs and his mother isn't getting much sleep. Lachapelle has been reluctant to go home and see her two-year-old son for even a couple of hours and, when she does, the hospital echoes in her mind.

"We experience anxiety when they go off," she said in French. "I go home just to shower and I hear [the monitors] again. It's really a big trauma."

Through the anxiety, Lachapelle said the staff on the unit have been there for her and her family.

Given the complexity of her son's condition, she doesn't always get the most satisfying answers to her questions. Still, she feels reassured the staff is there, listening to her and walking her through each procedure and monitor alarm.

Teamwork

Those sounds and emotions are a constant backdrop for Annie Goulet and her team. The experienced nurse said it's essential to communicate with parents and involve them in care plans.

Annie Goulet, a nurse at the Gatineau Hospital, speaks with a parent whose baby is receiving care. (Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

During a routine check on Élio, she asks Lachapelle to change his diaper. While Goulet takes his vital signs, she makes sure to swaddle him well and calm him with her carefully placed hands.

"Parents see us working, they see that we're doing our best for the well-being of their family, of their baby," Goulet said in French.

She compares the team to an ant colony, where everybody knows their role in making families feel at ease — creating as positive an experience as possible, despite situations where births don't go as planned and complications cast a shadow on a joyous occasion.

Maud Tety, a clinical nurse in obstetrics at the Gatineau Hospital, said some patients have expressed concerns based on their prejudices and their own past bad experiences in other parts of the region's health-care system. (Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

The team, consisting of mostly women, includes doctors, gynecologists, surgeons, nurses, respiratory therapists and administrative and technical staff. The birthing unit also provides perinatal care, so it folds in the maternity, obstetrics and neonatology departments.

The most recent data from the Outaouais health authority said there are 28 vacancies without replacement out of the 188 positions in the perinatal unit. The 12-month retention rate was about 70 per cent in 2021-22.

The staff members who spoke to Radio-Canada described a strong team spirit and feeling of empowerment that keeps them working together to care for young families.

Team within a struggling system

Maud Tety, a clinical nurse in obstetrics, said she recognizes some patients have fears about the birthing centre, which she attributes to prejudices and bad experiences elsewhere in the region's health-care system.

"We are capable of doing as much as our midwives in birthing centres or as nurses and medical teams in Ontario," Tety said in French.

Malika Desgagné, new mom to Emma, said her friends' positive experiences at the Gatineau Hospital gave her confidence.

"It was reassuring to know that we were going to be taken care of, especially when it's the first time, you don't really know what to expect," Desgagné said in French. "They are dedicated to their work and you feel it."

Malika Desgagné holds her daughter Emma at the Gatineau Hospital's birthing unit. (Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

While she wasn't expecting to give birth by caesarian section, Desgagné said she felt empowered to make the decision because of how well the staff explained her options.

Renée Turgeon, a perinatal nurse with 25 years of experience who is also a lactation consultant, said she's proud of their department's positive reputation. She acknowledges finding medical staff in the Outaouais is difficult.

"Nurses here, who come to work with us are really, really passionate. It's not necessarily just a job for us," Turgeon said.

While her consulting work puts her at a desk most of the day, Turgeon said she keeps a uniform behind her door.

"We're helping. Even our bosses sometimes just put a uniform on and come help us," she said.

Together through difficult moments

The hardest moments come when a pregnancy or childbirth goes wrong and expectant parents leave the hospital empty-handed. The unit has had seven stillbirths in the past year.

Amanda Boxhill, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Gatineau Hospital, said there's a strong spirit of teamwork in the birthing unit that provides support to both staff and families through difficult times. (Raphaël Tremblay/CBC)

Obstetrician-gynecologist Amanda Boxhill said during those difficult times she realizes how important it is for her team to lean on each other as they support patients.

Patients often recognize their work in those hard times, she said.

"[That tells me] it is the department that is helping to surround those patients in what is really the most difficult moment of their lives," Boxhill said.