Police seize firearm that may be connected to Gatineau killing

Police on both sides of the river teamed up to search a building in central Ottawa Tuesday evening, which yielded a firearm and the arrest of a 53-year-old man.

Gatineau police said in a news release Wednesday that they and members of the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit searched a home on the 500 block of Gilmour Street in Centretown, between Lyon and Kent streets, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers seized a firearm and are charging a man at the address with illegal possession of a firearm.

Gatineau police left open the possibility Ottawa police would lay further charges.

There have been three shootings in that area in the last eight months, one two blocks to the west in November, another about a block away in May and the third about three blocks north earlier this month.

Ties to homicide?

Gatineau police said their search was linked to last week's shooting death of 42-year-old Jeffrey Claude Godin of Ottawa, who was found unconscious on rue Laval in Hull and later died.

Police said they'll check the firearm to see if it's linked to that shooting.

The investigation into Godin's death continues.