Gatineau police investigating after man killed in Aylmer

Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a 22-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the Aylmer sector Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to 51 Court Street after getting a 911 call about a man with serious upper body injuries, the Gatineau Police Service said in a press release Saturday afternoon.

The man was lying outside the bar, just off Aylmer's main street, when police arrived. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

An autopsy will take place in Montreal, police said. The man's name has not yet been released.

Several streets in the area were still closed Saturday afternoon.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.