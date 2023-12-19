Man killed in hit and run, Gatineau police say

A man was killed by the driver of a vehicle north of Gatineau's core early Tuesday morning, according to the police investigation into his death, and the driver allegedly left the scene.

Gatineau police said in a news release officers received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about an injured person at the intersection of montée Paiement and boulevard Saint-René.

Officers found an unconscious man in his 40s at the intersection, police said. That man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and evidence so far suggests the man was walking when he was killed in a hit and run.

Police haven't announced any arrests, suspects or a vehicle description.

Northbound montée Paiement was closed from Saint-René to boulevard La Vérendrye as part of the investigation but has since reopened. The scene is about 10 kilometres north of Gatineau's core.