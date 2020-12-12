Outaouais health workers protest for better work conditions

Health and social service workers from the Outaouais protested Saturday against what they say is a lack of progress in their negotiations with the Quebec government over their collective agreement.

The protest — a parade of around 25 cars that proceeded through the streets of Gatineau, Que., honking and ringing Christmas bells — was organized by the Federation of Health and Social Services, which represents more than 100,000 workers in the province.

President Jeff Begley said the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything harder for health-care workers in the region.

"We've gone through 10 months now, and we've asked people to give everything they've got to make sure we get through this. People are tired," he said.

Jeff Begley says his concern is the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the current work conditions, will cause people to quit — and they'll be difficult to replace. (Sarah Kester/CBC News)

Health network workers in Quebec have been without a collective agreement since March 31, and Begley said the worry is some will quit before the end of the pandemic.

"People are starting to say, how much longer can I keep this up without the support? Without having everything I need to to be able to do it?" Begley said.

The federation's demands include hiring more staff to reduce the current workload, as well as introducing measures to improve workplace safety and promote work-life balance.

Western Quebec's health-care system has been dealing with serious staff shortages, resulting in protests and temporary hospital closures earlier this year.

"[We] have lost staff. But the service doesn't drop," said Daniel Major, who has worked in patient care at the CHSLD Lionel-Emond residential centre in Gatineau for the past 20 years.

Vehicles in the parade leave the parking lot of the CHSLD Lionel-Emond in Gatineau. (Sarah Kester/CBC News)

Major said he loves his job, but conditions are hard and the work environment has changed over the past two decades.

Now, he said, he has to deal with people who are more aggressive and have mental health issues. Those who find the work tough, Major added, are leaving because there isn't enough incentive to stay.

"Give me a great salary, great conditions and trust me: the kids will be [applying] for my job. It's a great job," he said.